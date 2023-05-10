Town of Shelby's only Police Officer to retire

SHELBY, Wis. (WXOW) - The Town of Shelby faces a potential law enforcement conundrum with the retirement of its only police officer.
Sean Horton is set to retire at the end of June. That leaves the town with a decision to either hire a new officer or let the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office take responsibility for the town's roughly 30 square miles.
If they hire a new officer they would likely need to hold a referendum to allocate funding. It costs around $120,000 a year to keep one officer according to Tim Candahl, the Chairperson of the Town of Shelby.
Having the Sherriff's Department take over would put extra strain on their already stretched recourses. The Sheriff's department covers about 2/3 of the calls in Shelby.
The town board is meeting on May 23 where they will talk about their options with the police department.