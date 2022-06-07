Toyota of La Crosse gives $10,000 to Camp Send A Kid

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Toyota of La Crosse donated $10,000 to Camp Send a Kid to help kids who usually wouldn't have the opportunity to go to a summer camp a chance to experience one.
Toyota of La Crosse presented a check to Camp Send a Kid on Tuesday with representatives from the La Crosse and Onalaska Police Departments and the School District of La Crosse.
"It cost a lot of money to run a camp. They get 3 meals a day, they get programming all day. There staying overnight in cabins. So it takes money to run all that, and this helps make it affordable so that these students are able to attend," said Kurt Weaver of the La Crosse Police Department.
The Camp is held at Camp Decorah in Holmen and runs for a week.