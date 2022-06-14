Traffic delays Thursday morning with Clinton St. Bridge inspection

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Drivers should expect to find traffic patterns on the Clinton Street Bridge disrupted Thursday morning (6/16) as crews perform a bridge inspection.
The city said a crew from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is using an under-bridge inspection truck starting around 8 a.m.
The truck will be operated from the traffic lane.
A crew from the La Crosse County Highway Department plans to help flag traffic around the work zone.
The inspection is scheduled to last through Thursday morning.