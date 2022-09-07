Traffic light outages planned in La Crosse starting September 12

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Starting on September 12, the city plans to begin replacing signal cabinets on the northside of La Crosse which means temporary traffic light outages.
The work is planned to replace the cabinets one intersection at a time according to the city.
While the work is underway, temporary stop signs will guide drivers through the intersection. The city asks drivers to use caution when traveling though these areas.
The affected intersections are: Copeland & Monitor, Rose & Monitor, Rose & St. James, Rose & Clinton, Rose & Gillette, Lang & Monitor, George & St. Andrew, George & St. Cloud, George & Clinton, and George & Gillette.
The work is expected to be finished by Septembr 30.