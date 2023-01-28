Train enthusiasts flock to the 31st annual Great Tri-State Rail Sale

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The 4000 Foundation and the La Crosse parks and recreation put the 31st annual Great Tri-State Rail Sale at the La Crosse Center.
With over 300 tables and vendors from six different states, Train lovers had quite the selection of railroad related memorabilia. From model toy trains, antique trains, artwork, videos, magazines, books, to so much more, there is definitely something for everyone.
The event ran from 9-3 and cost $5 for adult and free for children. All of the proceed went to the 4000 foundation; a local nonprofit dedicated to preserving railroad history in the La Crosse area
President of the 4000 Foundation Mark Hamre described the event as "serendipitous" and says that he turned enthusiasm into a 43-year career in the railroad industry.