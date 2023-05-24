Trane gives back to the community

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Employees from Trane Technologies spent their day volunteering and getting their hands dirty at a local park.
The All Abilities Trane park in La Crosse has been in need of some maintenance so some employees in Trane's accounting division took the opportunity to give back to their community.
The employees spread brand new mulch throughout the entire park.
"Our leadership has been super supportive of giving back to the community. In recent years Trane Technologies has put a large emphasis on volunteering in your community whether is be in La Crosse or throughout the U.S. and in Europe, wherever our location is. So it's very important to them that we get out and get involved.", says Rachel Dubiel, Finance manager for Trane.
Rachel also goes on to say that this the second year that they have done this and they plan to continue this tradition for the foreseeable future.