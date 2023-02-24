Trane Technologies teaches area students about STEM careers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Trane Technologies brings in area middle school students to its facility to learn more about potential STEM careers.
Friday morning Holmen Middle School Students had the chance to tour the facility and learn about a day in the life of an engineer.
Refrigerant Lead Engineer Alex Schmig said Trane Technologies has been holding this event for over a decade.
"It's really important to build the future generations in the STEM fields because inside of engineering it really gives the next generation the ability to drive technological advances and innovations to really build a more sustainable future," Schmig said.
The students also received hands on learning building Lego cars to help them learn about clear assembly instructions.