Transit Equity Week kicks off in La Crosse

  • Updated
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A week of celebration for the La Crosse Public Transit Service with the official start of equity days.

From the Grand River Transit Center, a group gathered in support of all that public transportation provides to the community.

Transit Equity Days runs from January 31st through February 4th.

"There's so many individuals out there trying to get about their lives and they depend heavily on public transportation," said Mayor Mitch Reynolds. "This is a great opportunity for us to recognize how essential of a service this really is."

Part of that history is on full display including articles and photos from different eras. The week will also include a "Ride with your Rep" days, sharing a bus ride alongside a local elected official. 

For a full list of events you can go here.

