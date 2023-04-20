Transparency key to School Dist. of La Crosse's Facility Advisory Committee

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The School District of La Crosse held their first meeting with a Facility Advisory Committee (FAC) Thursday night at the Hogan Administration Center.
The FAC consists of 25-30 members selected to bring public opinions from a wide range of backgrounds.
The focus of the first meeting was to establish a background on the issues the school district is facing such as declining enrollment and financial challenges with aging facilities.
Committee members had the chance to ask questions answered by district officials.
One reason the committee was formed was so the district could help bring transparency to the public after concerns over the recent decision to close Lincoln Middle School and a failed attempt to consolidate high schools.
Committee member Anna Stindt said meetings like this are a step in the right direction.
"I am really happy the school district put the committee together. I think it is a need and an opportunity for the community to be heard," Stindt said. "We have had some rough times in the last few elections so I think hopefully investing in this type of committee and work puts us up for success for our children."
Superintendent of the School District of La Crosse Aaron Engel said the district plans to distribute a survey sometime in Spring to gather more public input.
The next FAC meeting will be on May 11th.