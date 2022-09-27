Treatment Court of Winona County celebrates 10 years of service

WINONA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Winona County Treatment Court, more commonly known as drug court, is reflecting on and celebrating the past 10 years of service in the county.
Established in 2012, Winona County Treatment Court (WCTC) is a combined effort of local criminal justice personnel to break the cycle of substance abuse and criminal activity.
"Treatment Court is a program that helps people become accountable and responsible for the first time in their lives," Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman said. "They're surrounded by a group of professionals, of all different disciplines, who are there to support them but also to hold them accountable."
Facing prison for the fifth time, Jeremy Polus saw Treatment Court as an opportunity to work for a life he could be proud of.
"Treatment Court is in the foreground of it, checking on you, encouraging you and trying to help you see which pathways you can choose that'll be a positive one," Polus said. "If I wouldn't have had the help of Treatment Court and all these other agencies and entities to help me find solutions and encouraging me to move that way, it would've been such a struggle - it's like my addict mind says 'Okay, that's impossible why would I even want to start.'"
Treatment Court is 13-month minimum and a four-phase program that coordinator Carin Hyter said is not easy.
"They walk through it by going to treatment first, whatever that might look like individually for them - high intensity, medium or even outpatient in our community," Hyter said. "We use so many different types of accountability facets with that including high supervision, community service and very regular court appearances."
Polus has worked on these things for the past two years and now he's looking to graduate in the next couple of months.
"It wasn't easy at first, but to call my daughter and say I'm really doing it this time and everybody seeing the change in me," Polus said. "That's what I'm most proud of."
To celebrate the last 10 years of Treatment Court, a program and dinner are set for October 6 from 4-6 p.m. at the Winona County Historical Society.