Trempealeau celebrates 51st annual Catfish Days

  • Updated
TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW) - Trempealeau celebrated their 51st annual Catfish Days this weekend. 

Sunday’s festivities included a grand parade, featuring dozens of floats, such as Trempealeau’s royalty, parade marshals, marching bands, local area businesses, and area nonprofits. The parade marked the close end of the festival. 

“It’s just kind of bringing the weekend all together,” said Makaya Stanke, one of this year’s Miss Trempealeau Attendants, as well as this year’s Miss Congeniality. “It’s a nice end to the long weekend.”

The parade brought hundreds of families to the streets, allowing residents to connect with their neighbors and fellow community members.

"I think a lot of it is the camaraderie, the people you only see once a year,” said Jim Scherr, Trempealeau native and the 2023 Citizen of the Year. “I know I have classmates that come back and they spend time in Trempealeau. It's just a great thing for all of us, and I think the whole community feels the same way about it."

The weekend also showcased live music and food vendors, including, of course, Trempealeau’s famous catfish sandwiches. Fest-goers lined the street waiting for The Lions Club catfish dinner. 

