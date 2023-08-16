Trempealeau Co. authorities looking for suspects in large mink release

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WXOW) - Trempealeau County authorities are looking for the person or persons who released several thousand mink from a farm last week.
The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office said that sometime between 11 p.m. on August 11, 2023 and 3:45 a.m. on August 12, one or more persons went to a mink farm in the Town of Lincoln near Whitehall and released approximately 3,000 mink.
They said the suspect or suspects cut a hole in a chain link fence surrounding the area where the mink were housed.
They've also posted to FB asking people about any suspicious vehicles that may have been in the area during that time.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office at 715-538-4351.