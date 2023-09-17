Trempealeau Lions Club helping G-E-T band go to Pearl Harbor

The band will be marching in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade.
George Bartels, a member of the Lions Club said that this gives the Lions Club an opportunity to help the community.
“We set up on a rummage sale day and sell cheese curds and fish and whatever we make we give to the band,” he said. “So we’d have a drive through catfish sale and we realized that we could make some decent money doing that.”
Fundraising will continue as the band prepares to head to Hawaii. The parade is December 7.
