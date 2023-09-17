 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Trempealeau Lions Club helping G-E-T band go to Pearl Harbor

  • Updated
  • 0
food stand

The Lions Club help raise funds for the G-E-T band through food.

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW) – The Trempealeau Lions Club held a food stand Saturday.

Proceeds from the food stand went toward the G-E-T marching band trip to Pearl Harbor.

The band will be marching in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade.

George Bartels, a member of the Lions Club said that this gives the Lions Club an opportunity to help the community.

“We set up on a rummage sale day and sell cheese curds and fish and whatever we make we give to the band,” he said. “So we’d have a drive through catfish sale and we realized that we could make some decent money doing that.”

Fundraising will continue as the band prepares to head to Hawaii. The parade is December 7.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you