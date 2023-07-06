Trempealeau Lions Club prepares for 51st annual Catfish Days celebration

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW) - The 51st annual Catfish Days celebration is happening in Trempealeau this weekend.
Organizers pride themselves in offering a little something for everyone. That includes a fishing competition, car show and a golf tournament. Plus, there will be plenty of live entertainment. The Dweebs kick off Friday night in the beer tent.
Buttons are $7 at the gate and those proceeds will help out area organizations.
"All the money goes back to the community and that is the one thing a small festival like this does," President of the Trempealeau Lions Club Glenn Brommerich said. "We'll raise $35,000 and we will give most of it away throughout the year."
There is some road work happening on Highway 35 coming into Trempealeau, but Brommerich said that will be cleared up by the weekend.
For a full Catfish Days schedule visit their website.