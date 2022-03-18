Trempealeau Mountain one of the first golf courses to open for the season

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW) - Crews at Trempealeau Mountain Golf Club were getting ready for a busy opening day on Friday morning.
Trempealeau Mountain is one of the first local golf courses to open for the season. Chilly morning temperatures did not stop the first group of golfers from teeing off on Friday morning.
Chad Landis, the owner of Trempealeau Mountain, said winter weather didn't do much damage to the course this year, so it was more about waiting for the snow to melt before opening.
"A couple storms missed us last week and weather got nice and warm this week," Landis said. "So, the snow melted and we got a little rain and we got out on the course and started prepping it."
Landis said he expects to have a busy opening weekend as tee times for Saturday and Sunday are quickly filling up.