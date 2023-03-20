Trempealeau woman identified as victim in fatal crash

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - A 64-year-old Trempealeau woman is identified as the victim in a fatal crash that happened on March 17 near Galesville.
The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office said that Jeannie J. Furlin died as a result of the crash which happened on Highway 53-53-93 east of Galesville at 8 a.m. Friday morning.
Information from the sheriff's office said that a 2004 GMC Sierra truck was headed east, crossed the centerline, and hit a 2011 Kia Sorrento head-on.
The driver of the GMC, Gavin D. Becker, 25, of Independence, had severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
Furlin and a 1-year-old child in her vehicle also went to the hospital. Furlin died at the hospital while the child had no reported injuries.
The sheriff's office said the crash is still under investigation.