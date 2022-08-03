Tri-State Ambulance receives grant to address staffing, rural areas

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance received a $24,390.24 grant from the state to help support EMS providers.
This comes after Gov. Tony Evers and the DHS pledged $8 million total across Wisconsin. Gundersen says Tri-State often applies for grants and received one in this manner.
Kelly Haines serves as Gundersen's Clinical Manager and says the money will go towards gear such as masks and efforts to recruit and retain EMS workers, primarily to assist in helping smaller areas within their jurisdiction.
"We need more people to help those in our community in those emergency events," Haines said. "The rural agencies, the volunteer services. They need our help putting the money into recruitment and retention. To help support the measures so we're able to provide the best care to our coverage area."
Evers visited the Westby-Christiana Fire District Tuesday. Earlier this year, the governor gave the department a $15,000 grant to purchase a new CPR compression device. Vernon County as a whole received nearly $75,000 as part of the initiative.