Tri State Ford Club holds Cruise Night at Rudy's Drive In

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Tri State Ford Club held a Cruise Night at Rudy's Drive in Tuesday afternoon.
Multiple car clubs from around the Coulee Region pulled up their best and brightest classic cars.
Keith Isaac with 608 Piston Pounders said his 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air has taken first place in multiple car shows. And said it took many hands to help restore the vehicle.
Dave Wiggert with Midwest Classics said there is a lot more to restoring classic vehicles then one may think.
"If you're going to keep it original sometimes you have to do your homework," Wiggert said. "And figure out what was original on the car and sometimes it can be a little challenging to find parts."
