Trial begins in La Crosse for man accused of triple homicide

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - One of the two men accused in the fatal shooting of three people in a rock quarry near West Salem in 2021 is going to trial beginning on Tuesday.
Nya Thao is facing three counts of party to the crime of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the deaths of Nemo Yang, Peng Lor, and Trevor Maloney at the Romskog Quarry near West Salem on July 23, 2021.
One of the people that was interviewed by investigators in the case said that the shooting happened because Khamthaneth Rattanasack, the second suspect, believed that Yang or Lor may have stolen some credit cards totaling around $600.
Rattanasack and Thao were arrested about a week later after they fled the area following the shooting. They'd been identified by a witness to the shooting.
Both men have been in custody ever since their arrest.
Despite having the same charges, each man is having separate court hearings in their cases.
Thao's trial is expected to last through next week.
Rattanasack is set to return to court for his case in July.
We'll have updates on this story as the trial unfolds with coverage on WXOW.com and our newscasts.
