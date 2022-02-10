Trietley named president of Viterbo University

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Viterbo University names Rick Trietley as its new president.
He officially becomes the 10th president of the university.
Trietley had served as the interim president since June 25, 2021.
“It is truly an honor and privilege to be the president of Viterbo University,” said Trietley in a statement announcing the promotion. “The opportunity to lead the university into the next phase of its proud history is both exciting and humbling for my wife, Michele, and me. Through a steadfast focus on ethical leadership, faithful service, and our time-tested core values, Viterbo will continue the legacy of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration who came before us and set such an inspiring example. I am confident that our students and employees will embrace the possibilities and challenges awaiting us as we join the thousands of alumni in making a positive impact on a world that so desperately needs our gifts, talents, and passions. I wish to thank the Board of Trustees and Viterbo Ministries for their faith and trust in selecting me for this prestigious position.”
He started at the university in 2017 as vice president for student affairs. Trietly then moved on to serve as interim provost and executive vice president for student success before accepting the interim president position in 2021.
Prior to that, he was vice president for student affairs at St. Bonaventure University in New York for nine years. Before his career in higher education, he served 22 years in the U.S. Army, including a combat deployment in Afghanistan, before retiring with the rank of Lt. Colonel.
“Viterbo has been very fortunate to have Rick Trietley serve as interim president the last seven months,” said John McHugh, chair of the Board of Trustees. “He is a servant leader, well versed in Catholic and Franciscan values, and has provided strong and stable direction for the university. After determining the required critical characteristics of the next president and interviewing Rick, the Board of Trustees and Viterbo Ministries are very pleased to name him as Viterbo’s president.”
Viterbo University serves more than 2,500 students.