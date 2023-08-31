Tropical Storm Idalia threatens the Carolinas with treacherous rain and flooding

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Idalia continues to pound the Southeast’s Atlantic coast Thursday morning, bringing flash flood warnings in North Carolina as communities across Florida’s west coast survey extensive damage from the most powerful hurricane to touch down in its Big Bend region in more than 100 years.
After making landfall in Florida as a Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday, the storm carved its way through southern Georgia and South Carolina, leaving hundreds of thousands without power and putting more coastal communities at risk.
“The combination of storm surge and tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline,” the National Hurricane Center said Thursday morning.
Between 2 and 5 inches of rain fell across portions of southeastern North Carolina, including the Wilmington area, where a flash flood warning was in effect early Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Earlier, the storm wreaked havoc as it smashed into Florida’s Big Bend area – the region between the panhandle and peninsula – near Keaton Beach on Wednesday morning, ripping roofs off buildings and flooding homes as it pushed feet of seawater onshore along a wide swath of the state’s west coast.