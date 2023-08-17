 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has updated the Air Quality
Advisory which remains in effect until 6 AM CDT Monday. This advisory
affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Canadian wildfire smoke, although less dense and delayed in arrival, is
moving into the state from the northwest Thursday and will travel
south southeast tonight into Friday morning. The PM2.5 air quality
index (AQI) could still reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
(USG) level on Friday. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. The
best chance for USG AQI PM2.5 will reside across western Wisconsin on
Friday as high pressure moves over the state and limits atmospheric
mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI could reach the USG level due to
favorable weather conditions alongside the presence of wildfire
smoke. On both Saturday and Sunday, USG AQI ozone concentrations
could develop. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically maximized
during the afternoon or evening before decreasing overnight into the
next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Trucks collide in Viroqua area roundabout construction zone

  • Updated
  • 0
Westby roundabout crash.jpg

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - No injuries, but traffic was delayed when a semi and a truck hauling propane collide in a construction zone near Viroqua Thursday morning. 

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. at the roundabout construction zone at Highway 14/61 and Highway 27.

The propane truck, driven by Robert D. Whitacre, Jr, 68, of Holmen, missed a stop sign at the intersection according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office. 

A semi driven by Curtis A. Stakston, 64, of Westby was headed east on Highway 14/61. He tried to stop but wasn't able to avoid the collision. 

Neither driver was hurt nor did their loads spill. 

The crash blocked the road. Authorities managed to get one lane open to traffic quickly but then spent the next two hours cleaning up and towing both trucks from the scene. 

Recommended for you