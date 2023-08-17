 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory in effect through 6 AM CDT Monday.

Through Friday, concentrations of Particulates may approach or
exceed unhealthy standards. At this level of Particulates
exposure, members of sensitive groups may experience health effects.
The general public is not likely to be affected.

This weekend, concentrations of Ozone may approach or exceed
unhealthy standards. At this level of Ozone exposure...Members of
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is
not likely to be affected.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Trucks collide in Westby roundabout construction zone

  • Updated
  • 0
Westby roundabout crash.jpg

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - No injuries, but traffic was delayed when a semi and a truck hauling propane collide in a construction zone in Westby Thursday morning. 

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. at the roundabout construction zone at Highway 14/61 and Highway 27.

The propane truck, driven by Robert D. Whitacre, Jr, 68, of Holmen, missed a stop sign at the intersection according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office. 

A semi driven by Curtis A. Stakston, 64, of Westby was headed east on Highway 14/61. He tried to stop but wasn't able to avoid the collision. 

Neither driver was hurt nor did their loads spill. 

The crash blocked the road. Authorities managed to get one lane open to traffic quickly but then spent the next two hours cleaning up and towing both trucks from the scene. 

Recommended for you