Trucks collide in Westby roundabout construction zone

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - No injuries, but traffic was delayed when a semi and a truck hauling propane collide in a construction zone in Westby Thursday morning.
The crash happened just after 11 a.m. at the roundabout construction zone at Highway 14/61 and Highway 27.
The propane truck, driven by Robert D. Whitacre, Jr, 68, of Holmen, missed a stop sign at the intersection according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.
A semi driven by Curtis A. Stakston, 64, of Westby was headed east on Highway 14/61. He tried to stop but wasn't able to avoid the collision.
Neither driver was hurt nor did their loads spill.
The crash blocked the road. Authorities managed to get one lane open to traffic quickly but then spent the next two hours cleaning up and towing both trucks from the scene.