True North Chiropractic host annual Harvest Fest Fundraiser

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- Saturday afternoon True North Chiropractic held their 2nd annual Harvest Fest Fundraiser outside their facility.
The business partnered with the Hunger Task Force, a charity that provides local food pantries and meal programs.
Festgoers had the chance to make their donations of non perishable food items or cash. While enjoying the vendors, live music and food trucks available.
Owner of True North Chiropractic CJ Castellano said this event is a great way to spread community fun and to help a local charity.
"When we started up True North we were dedicated to not being just a chiropractic office but to give back to the community," Castellano said.
True North Chiropractic will continue to take donations throughout the month of October.