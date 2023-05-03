 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Vernon,
Crawford and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton, Grant
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Winona and
Trempealeau Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late this afternoon or early
evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 13.5 feet, Water goes over the road in the 600 block
of Shore Acres Road. Many La Crosse River Marsh trails are under
water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday night.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Trump doesn't plan to put on a defense case in E. Jean Carroll trial, his lawyer says

  • Updated
  • 0
Donald Trump’s legal team will not put on a defense case against the writer E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit accusing him of rape.

 Getty Images

Donald Trump's legal team will not put on a defense case in a civil battery and defamation trial brought against the former president, his attorney said Wednesday.

Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina confirmed outside the presence of the jury that his legal team will not call a previously proposed expert witness due to logistical reasons related to health concerns for the witness.

The case was brought by former magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll, who has alleged Trump raped her in the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the mid-1990s and then defamed her when he denied her claim, said she wasn't his type and suggested she made up the story to boost sales of her book. Trump has denied all wrongdoing.

The jury heard testimony Wednesday from Dr. Leslie Lebowitz, a clinical psychologist, who testified that she evaluated Carroll and found that she has no signs of thought or character disorders or mental illness, but that she has been harmed by the alleged rape by Trump.

Carroll's sister Cande Carroll testified on Wednesday afternoon. The jury is also hearing from Natasha Stoynoff, a journalist who's accused Trump of sexually assaulting her. Trump has denied Stoynoff's claims.

The infamous "Access Hollywood" tape and Trump's video deposition are also expected to be played for the jury later Wednesday.

On Thursday, the jury is expected to hear from witnesses Carol Martin, Dr. Ashlee Humphreys, and former Elle Editor-in-Chief Robbie Myers.

Judge Lewis Kaplan told the jury they can reasonably expect to get the case early next week.

