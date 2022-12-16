TSA PreCheck Enrollment Center coming to La Crosse Regional Airport

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- La Crosse Regional Airport is hosting a TSA PreCheck Enrollment Center in January.
Wisconsin residents can apply to be enrolled in the Transportation Security Administration's program.
TSA Pre-Check is an expedited screening program that allows people to leave their belongings on their person when going through security.
"It's always a point of concern, people waiting in lines, having to go through security, having to take your shoes off - different things like that," La Crosse Regional Airport Business Manager JD Roberts said. "With TSA PreCheck, lines are smaller, you don't have to do things like take off your shoes, take your laptops out of your bag."
In most cases, this allows wait times to be exponentially shortened and ultimately makes traveling a little less stressful.
Roberts said that quite a few people have reached out interested in the program. He said they're expecting between 350-450 people to get their screenings done for the program.
"People call and they're very interested in it, they know the statistics," Roberts said. "Back in November of 2022, there was 92% of people who had TSA PreCheck waited less than five minutes in line to go through security."
Those wishing to apply, should pre-enroll and make an appointment online; applicants must bring proof of identity and citizenship.
The enrollment center is taking place from January 16-20 in the conference rooms behind the escalator.
It is $78 for the five-year membership.