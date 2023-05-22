Tuesday workshops look at future use of Lincoln Middle School Building

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Two workshops focused on the future use of the Lincoln Middle School building are on the calendar for Tuesday, May 23.

The School District of La Crosse and the design-engineering firm ISG are hosting one in-person workshop from 12-1:30 p.m. and one online workshop from 6-7:30 p.m.

The in-person workshop is in the gym at Hogan Administrative Center at 807 East Avenue South.

The link to the virtual workshop can be found by clicking here.

Both look to gather community input to find the best use for Lincoln, which is slated to close at the end of August.