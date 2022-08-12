Tug of war competition, Highland games come to Irishfest Saturday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Saturday afternoon will feature feats of strength in multiple competitions at Irishfest.
Athletes will test their muscles in six different events at The Highland Games.
"It's going to be a lot of fun!" exclaimed Katie Crowley, chair for the Highland Games. "Great weather and who doesn't want to see some of the best athletes in the world throw some heavy stuff?"
Catch the caber toss, sheaf toss, hammer throw, stone throw, stone put and more on Saturday afternoon.
Organizers are also excited for a new event, accompanying the Highland Games.
"We are very excited to introduce the tug of war," said Crowley. "There's a tournament this weekend. It will bring in about 100 to 150 new competitors to the area."
In the tug of war competition, teams of eight will square off against each other and try to pull the other team 40 meters to win. They'll compete for a chance to go to the world championships in the Netherlands.
This is the first time a tug of war competition like this is being held in La Crosse.
You can catch that beginning at 11:00 a.m. The Highland Games begin at noon. Both events are on Saturday.
Find more events and information at 2022 Lax Irishfest (irishfestlacrosse.org)