Tuition-free College Opportunity Program begins in Winona

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- Starting fall 2023, graduating Winona seniors could get tuition-free education at Minnesota State College Southeast (MSC Southeast).
The technical and community college announced the College Opportunity Program Friday afternoon.
Currently, the program is funded through 2026. So, students graduating between 2023-2025 from any Winona area school - non-public, charter and home-schooled included - could be eligible.
Students would receive free tuition and no fees, as well as a stipend for books, supplies, tools and support.
"There's a little bit of a stipend because we don't want anyone to be able to turn away because they can't quite afford the helmets if they're welders or something like that," MSC Southeast President Marsha Danielson. "So there's a $500 stipend per year that helps with supplies, materials, tools and things like that."
In a time of economic uncertainty, Winona Area Public Schools Superintendent Annette Freiheit said a program like this could change lives.
"I think we have so many students, first of all, that don't see college as an option and I'm talking post-secondary," Freiheit said. "This gets them an opportunity to get started and many times they don't feel college is their avenue because of the finances. We've seen how expensive colleges can be."
While being a beacon of hope for some students, the College Opportunity Program could take some of the stress out of planning for college.
"I've always had hopes for being a registered nurse or entering the forest service in the DNR," Riverway Learning Community Freshman Samuel Carlson said. "I've never really had any specific hopes on how to achieve those goals and now it just seems like it's much more attainable and it's much more plannable and I like that. It's exciting."
Investor in the program and Fastenal Company President and CEO Dan Florness says supporting students in their academic endeavors can benefit the community.
"It makes the community better. These young people with enhanced skill sets are good for the community," Florness said. "It's good for our business, it's good for other businesses. It's also good for things like healthcare, where there's the demand and the need for folks to be engaged in that industry - has never been higher. The more opportunity there is in the area.. the more successful that society is."
The hope for this program is that more people and organization would support it to allow it to grow and continue helping students past 2026.