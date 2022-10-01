Turned Leaf Family Festival provides substance free Oktoberfest celebration

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Saturday afternoon the Turned Leaf Family Festival provided a substance free Oktoberfest celebration at Myrick Park.
The event featured door prizes, games and food.
Executive Director of Coulee Recovery Center Rita Von Haden said the festival came a long way since it's development.
"This is actually the 40th year it's been happening. It started back in 1982 and it was more geared towards those in recovery, but it has come a long way for anybody who wants to be in the celebration of Oktoberfest but not be within all the substances that are being used," Rita Von Haden said.
The Royal Oktoberfest Family made an appearance at the festival in the afternoon.