Twelve college hockey teams battle it out in Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Some of the top college hockey clubs in the Midwest are battling it out on the Omni Center ice in Onalaska.
In a three-day event, the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) Men's Division II Central Regionals took place at the Omni Center.
The tournament is a fest for the La Crosse area.
Twelve of the best Midwest hockey teams went toe-to-toe to try and advance to the championships in March which are hosted in St. Louis.
Teams from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan and Indiana played in the four games Friday.
Saturday's four games included teams from Minnesota, Ontario, Indiana and Wisconsin.
For $10 on Sunday, hockey enthusiasts can watch the consolation game at 10 a.m. and the championship game at 1:30 p.m..