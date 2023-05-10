Two arrested at local hotel on drug distribution charges

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Two people from the Chicago area are arrested after police build a case for distributing drugs including methamphetamine and fentanyl in La Crosse and the surrounding area.
According to the criminal complaint against Jerry L. Tate of Waukegan, Illinois, police began their investigation against him last fall after they found out he was "a very large player in the drug business" according to an informant who said Tate sold drugs out hotel rooms in the area.
In the subsequent months, police made several controlled buys of illegal drugs from Tate through a confidential informant.
On May 5, police arrested Tate at the hotel he was staying at in Onalaska. A search of the room turned up fentanyl. Investigators also found marked drug buy money in Tate's pocket.
Also arrested was Sandra Barrera from Chicago. She told investigators that she had been dating Tate. She was in the hotel room when police arrived to conduct their search to find illicit drugs.
Because the room was in her name, Barrera was charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place among her charges.
Both are currently in the La Crosse County Jail.
Tate is facing nine charges including distribution of fentanyl.
During a court hearing, Tate's bond was set at $300,000 cash while Barrera's was set at $100,000 cash.