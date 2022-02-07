Two arrested in Coon Valley on drug related charges

COON VALLEY, Wis. (WXOW) - Two people are arrested after Coon Valley Police and other law enforcement agencies execute a search warrant at a home there on Monday.
Chief Philip Welch said that the two arrests were just the latest in a series of arrests made of people associated with this particular residence on Lafollette Street.
He said that after a short foot chase, officers caught Chrisler McClurg, 30, and took him into custody on a probation violation warrant, resisting/obstructing an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
While searching the home, Chief Welch said officers found methamphetamine.
One person at the residence was arrested. Jacob Hill, 31, was apprehended on what Chief Welch said was potentially two felony and two misdemeanor charges related to the methamphetamine, THC, and drug paraphernalia.
In the search, multiple drug-related items were taken into evidence.
Besides Coon Valley Police, officers from Westby, Cashton, and the Vernon County Sheriff's Office assisted in the search.