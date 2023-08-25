Two arrested in Vernon County after unfounded theft report

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - What the Vernon County Sheriff's Office said was an unfounded theft report leads to the arrest of two La Crosse people on Thursday.
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson said the case began at 5:30 a.m. when Dexter Yarbough, 54, came to the sheriff's office to report that his ID card and computer tablet were missing after he gave a woman a ride from La Crosse to rural De Soto.
About 90 minutes later, a deputy and K-9 Dax found the woman walking along a road in rural De Soto. She was identified as Lacy Storkson, 41. A check by the deputy showed that she had an active Apprehension Request out on her, which is similar to an arrest warrant.
She was taken and booked into the Vernon County Detention Center.
Around 8:30 a.m., Yarbough was arrested after a drug dog got a positive hit on the vehicle Yarbough drove to the sheriff's office.
He was booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Testing on an unknown substance found in the vehicle came back positive for fentanyl.
Later on Thursday, Yarbough appeared in Vernon County Court where he received a $10,000 signature bond.
He's due back in court on September 26.
Storkson remains in the Vernon County Jail pending further actions by the state's Department of Corrections.
In the investigation, the sheriff's office said the initial theft complaint was unfounded.