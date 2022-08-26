Two arrested in Viola in ongoing investigation in Vernon County

VIOLA, Wis. (WXOW) - Two people are facing charges after they were arrested on Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation by Vernon County and regional drug task force authorities.
Vernon County Sheriff John Spears said in a news release that the sheriff's office, Viola Police, and the Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force searched a home at 225 W. Exchange St. in Viola Tuesday morning.
They arrested 33-year-old Christopher J. Gundlach on charges on Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, Possession with Intent to Deliver THC, Possess Short-Barreled Shotgun, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The sheriff's office said that the Vernon County District Attorney's Office would be looking at an additional charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Also arrested was Dylan M. Hughes, 24 on charges of Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Possession of THC.
Both men were taken to the Vernon County Jail following their arrest. They are awaiting a first court appearance in connection with their arrests.