Two arrested on drug and gun charges

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Two people were charged on Friday as part of an ongoing drug investigation by the La Crosse Police Department.
Kareem Nellum, 28, and Alexis Compan, 20, were arrested on March 30 after authorities found 83.5 grams of fentanyl, 42.5 grams of cocaine and 42.3 grams marijuana in their residence on the 200 block of 24th Street South in La Crosse. Police also found drug paraphernalia and a loaded handgun in the residence that is located across the street from Blessed Sacrament Catholic Elementary School.
The total street value of the drugs seized was around $15,000.
Nellum also faces an out of state warrant related to an armed robbery. He remains in the La Crosse County Jail on a $200,000 cash bond.