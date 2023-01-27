Two arrested on drug charges in La Farge

LA FARGE, Wis. (WXOW) - A Viroqua man and a woman from La Farge are arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop Thursday afternoon.
A Vernon County Sheriff's deputy pulled over a vehicle for equipment violations in La Farge just before 3 p.m.
During the stop, the K-9 Dax was used and alerted on the presence of drugs in the vehicle.
Deputies searched the vehicle and found methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Both people in the vehicle, David D. Kamprud, 60, of Viroqua, and Kathleen D. Hart, 57, of La Farge were arrested on possession charges. Kamprud was also taken into custody on a Felony Bail Jumping charge while Hart also had a Probation Violation charge against her.
Both are awaiting formal charges in the case.