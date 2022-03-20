Two Bald Eagles Released into the Wild

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A pair of bald eagles, injured shortly after they hatched last year, are now back with their own kind after being set free Sunday afternoon at Airport Beach.
The birds, one male and one female that are unrelated, both fell from their parents nests before being found and put into the care of Marge Gibson and Raptor Education Group, Inc. in Antigo. The organization rehabs around 100 eagles a year. The rehab process includes learning from one adult eagle kept with the group about how they are supposed to act on their own.
The Coulee Region has a high number of eagles in the area, making La Crosse an ideal place to relocate the birds when they are ready to be released.
"This is an excellent wintering area for eagles," Gibson said. "That's important because the youngsters especially get accustomed to being with each other and with other adults so they can get guidance for 'what is the place to eat here?' That sort of thing. They're already comfortable with eagles, so it makes it absolutely a perfect place to release our rehabilitating eagles."
The female eagle originally came from Ladysmith before she was found on the property of Vicki Sokolowski, a local veterinarian, who took immediate action.
“On the 19th of June, she was still in the nest. But on the 21st, we found her down on the ground below the tree where the nest was. Then we contacted the D.N.R. We have a lot of predators in our area and we were afraid even though the parents were right there. She couldn’t fly, so we were just afraid that something would happen to her if we didn’t.”
There was supposed to be three eagles released during the event, but one suffered a complication during rehab and is still in captivity.