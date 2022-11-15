Two car accident in La Crescent slows traffic

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - As snow returns to the Coulee Region, the road conditions are already taking their toll.
Tuesday afternoon, two vehicles were involved in an accident along Highway 14 southbound, just outside the Kwik Trip on the north end of town.
One vehicle, a silver sedan, had damage to the front bumper that left debris along the road and its airbags were deployed.
Traffic was slowed but moving when News 19 was on the scene.
Agencies at the scene of the accident included the La Crescent Police and Fire Departments, Tri State Ambulance and the Minnesota State Patrol.
Vitals were checked for those involved but authorities said no injuries were reported.