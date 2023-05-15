Two children hurt in crash near Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Minn. (WXOW) - Two children are hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Brownsville Sunday afternoon.
The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened at the intersection of Highway 26 and Main Street when a Ford F-150 collided in the intersection with a Subaru Forester headed east on Main Street.
The driver of the Ford, Samantha Bly, 33, of Spring Valley wasn't hurt but two juvenile males, ages 13 and 6, had non-life-threatening injuries in the collision. The children are from Lansing, Iowa.
Both were taken for treatment to Gundersen Health System by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance in La Crosse for treatment.
They were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
The 17-year-old driver of the Subaru wasn't injured.
The Brownsville Fire Department and Houston County Sheriff's Office assisted with the crash scene.