Two children hurt in crash near Brownsville

  • Updated
BROWNSVILLE, Minn. (WXOW) - Two children are hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Brownsville Sunday afternoon. 

The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened at the intersection of Highway 26 and Main Street when a Ford F-150 collided in the intersection with a Subaru Forester headed east on Main Street.

The driver of the Ford, Samantha Bly, 33, of Spring Valley wasn't hurt but two juvenile males, ages 13 and 6, had non-life-threatening injuries in the collision. The children are from Lansing, Iowa.

Both were taken for treatment to Gundersen Health System by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance in La Crosse for treatment. 

They were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. 

The 17-year-old driver of the Subaru wasn't injured. 

The Brownsville Fire Department and Houston County Sheriff's Office assisted with the crash scene. 