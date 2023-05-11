 Skip to main content
Two city trails reopen after flooding

  • Updated
  • 0
trail closed.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Two trails have reopened in La Crosse after getting flooded out the past few weeks. 

The city's Parks and Recreation Department said on Thursday that the Cottonwood and Jim Asfoor trails are now open again for use effective immediately. 

Cottonwood Trail Closed

They're added to the list of other parks and trails that have reopened this week. 

On Tuesday, the Veterans Freedom boat launch, Leuth Park, and Pettibone Drive South-the road to Pettibone Boat Club-also reopened. 

On Monday, Copeland Park reopened.

Still Closed:

Pettibone Park

Boat Launches: East Copeland, 7th Street, and Municipal Harbor

Trails: Grand Crossing and Willow

