Two Coon Valley residents charged with federal drug crimes

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Federal drug indictments are brought against two Coon Valley people for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl in the area.

A federal grand jury issued the indictments on Wednesday in Madison.

Stanley J. Holte, 33, and Julia A. Lloyd, 40, were arrested in June in Coon Valley after an investigation by several law enforcement agencies including the Vernon County Sheriff's Office and La Crosse Police Department.

During their arrests, authorities found approximately five pounds of methamphetamine. They also found 31 grams of fentanyl during the investigation along with more than $58,000 in cash.

Police said that Holte had been dealing large amounts of drugs in La Crosse, Vernon, Monroe, and Crawford counties in Wisconsin and Houston County in Minnesota.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Madison, convictions on the conspiracy charges have a mandatory minimum of ten years and a maximum of life in prison. Charges of maintaining a drug house has a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Following their arrests in June, both were given $500,000 cash bonds at hearings in Vernon County Circuit Court.