Two hospitalized after vehicle chase, crash

TOWN OF ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW) - Two people end up in the hospital after their vehicle crashes to end a pursuit by authorities that went from Buffalo into Trempealeau County early Wednesday morning.
The incident began around 12:38 a.m. when a vehicle pursuit that began with Buffalo County Sheriff's deputies crossed into Trempealeau County according to the sheriff's office.
The pursuit ended when the suspect's vehicle crashed on County Road A near Rainey Valley Rd in the Town of Arcadia.
The two people in the vehicle, driver Dakota Tuma, 19, of Arcadia, and passenger Kammi Kanneberg, 19, of Whitehall, were hurt in the crash.
They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries.
According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, they are investigating the crash and the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office is handling the criminal investigation.