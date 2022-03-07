Two hurt in crash near Viroqua

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - Two people are hurt in a one-vehicle crash early Monday morning in the Town of Viroqua.
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said that a car driven by 19-year-old Savanah Halverson of Viroqua was heading east of Highway 56 near Cook Hill Road around 5:40 a.m. As she was coming downhill around a curve, she lost control on the snow covered road and went off the highway.
Halverson said she had possible injuries and told authorities she'd seek medical treatment on her own.
A passenger in her vehicle, Kelsey Clifford, 25, of Westby, also had injuries. She was taken by ambulance to Vernon Memorial Healthcare in Viroqua for treatment.
Two other passengers, Lisa Halverson, 47, and Julie O'Neal, 50, both of Westby, were unhurt.
All four were wearing their seatbelts according to the sheriff's office.