Two hurt in three-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WXOW) - Two drivers are hurt Thursday morning in a three vehicle crash in the Town of Pigeon in Trempealeau County.
The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office said it happened at 6:47 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 53-121 and Haug Road.
They said a Chrysler Concord was stopped in the southbound lane waiting to turn on Haug Road.
It was hit from behind by a black Toyota 4-Runner whose driver didn't see the stopped vehicle.
The collision pushed the Concord across the northbound lane where it ended up on the shoulder of the lane.
The 4-Runner also went into the northbound lane, where it struck an oncoming Chevrolet Equinox.
The driver and passenger in the Concord were not injured in the collision.
The sheriff's office said the drivers of the 4-Runner and Equinox were not wearing their seatbelts when the crash occurred.
The 4-Runner's driver was taken by Tri-County Ambulance to Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Equinox was airlifted from the scene by GundersenAir and flown to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse with severe injuries according to the sheriff's office.
A statement from the sheriff's office regarding the crash also thanked people who stopped to provide first aid until EMS could arrive.
The sheriff's office has not released the names of the people involved in the crash.