Two hurt when heater explodes in trailer at Houston Co. campground

HOUSTON, Minn. (WXOW) - Two men from Central Wisconsin receive burns when a propane heater exploded inside a trailer at a Houston County campground on Friday night according to authorities.
The Houston County Sheriff's Office said that around 5:45 p.m. they received a 911 call about the explosion at the Money Creek Haven Campground north of Houston.
Emergency responders found Kendal Schmidt, 38, of Loyal, and Verlyn Randt, 68 of Marshfield, with burns from the incident. The sheriff's office said they were injured after attempting to light a propane heater in the enclosed trailer.
Both men were transported to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse for treatment.
The incident is under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office.