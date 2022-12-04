Two killed in Houston County crash

HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. (WXOW) - The Minnesota State Patrol said that the drivers of two vehicles were killed in a collision Friday afternoon in southern Houston County.
The crash happened just before 4 p.m. along Highway 26 in Jefferson Township in the southeastern corner of the county.
The state patrol said a car driven by 42-year-old James Paul Adducci of La Crosse was heading south on Highway 26. Another vehicle driven by 60-year-old Alan Eldor Wunnecka of Brownsville was northbound. Their vehicles collided in the northbound lane.
Both men died at the scene. They were the only ones in their vehicles at the time.
According to the state patrol, neither driver was wearing their seatbelt at the time of the collision.
The highway was closed for several hours as a result of the crash. Tri-State Ambulance, New Albin Fire, and the Houston County Sheriff's Office assisted with the crash scene.