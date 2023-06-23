Two killed in separate Houston County vehicle crashes

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW) - Two people are dead in two different vehicle crashes earlier this month in Houston County.
Sheriff Brian Swedberg said the crashes happened on June 17 and June 20.
The crash on June 17 happened around 9 p.m. on County Road 13 in Yucatan Township.
When deputies arrived, they found a single vehicle with two people inside. The driver, Seth Rolfs, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His passenger, 18-year-old Abigail Nation was airlifted by GundersenAir to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse with serious injuries.
The second crash on June 20 took place around 5:35 a.m. along County Road 4 in Black Hammer Township.
A single vehicle driven by Chad William Stutzka, 50, was found when deputies and first responders arrived.
Stutzka was pronounced dead at the scene.