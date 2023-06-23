 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR PM2.5 ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR OZONE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until midnight
tonight. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Adams, Crawford, Grant, Juneau, and Richland.


The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect through 11 PM
CDT SATURDAY night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.


Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning hours.
Air quality will also be impacted by wildfire smoke at the surface
originating from the Quebec Province. The air quality index is
expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide,
with the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated
basis. During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including
outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.


For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Two killed in separate Houston County vehicle crashes

  • Updated
CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW) - Two people are dead in two different vehicle crashes earlier this month in Houston County. 

Sheriff Brian Swedberg said the crashes happened on June 17 and June 20. 

The crash on June 17 happened around 9 p.m. on County Road 13 in Yucatan Township. 

When deputies arrived, they found a single vehicle with two people inside. The driver, Seth Rolfs, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

His passenger, 18-year-old Abigail Nation was airlifted by GundersenAir to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse with serious injuries. 

The second crash on June 20 took place around 5:35 a.m. along County Road 4 in Black Hammer Township. 

A single vehicle driven by Chad William Stutzka, 50, was found when deputies and first responders arrived. 

Stutzka was pronounced dead at the scene. 

