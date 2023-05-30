Two La Crosse natives talk life as barge captains

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Many goods get transported on the rivers of America, and two men from La Crosse see to it personally that they reach their destination.
Tom Cagle and Mike Slaby captain the barges named the Neil N. Diehl and Philip M. Pfeffer respectively for the Ingram Barge Company. The two have more than 25 years of experience each after a mutual friend convinced them to join the industry.
They spend 28 days on their vessels followed by 28 off, and each day follows a near-identical routine.
“We work a six hours on, six hours off schedule," Cagle said. "We’re on watch typically 12 hours a day with a six hour rest period in between. Wake up at five in the morning, go upstairs and find out what’s going on with the pilot that’s been on watch for six hours. We take control of the watch and do our six hours.”
Cagle says the lifestyle is not for everyone, but Slaby says it's a dream come true getting to run a 140' long ship and its staff along the Mississippi and other waterways.
“That was my goal when I went out there," Slaby said. "To be a pilot. I just worked hard from the bottom trying to get as quick as I could up the chain. Anywhere from 9-11 depending on if you got a steersman or a trainee. You’ve got five deck crew, a cook, an engineer, a captain and a pilot.”
The barges carry items like grain, fertilizer and cement between St. Louis and St. Paul during the spring.
Despite spending half their time away from family, there is a sense of accomplishment with what they've achieved over their 55 combined years of experience.
“That’s probably the biggest sacrifice that you have to make," Cagle said. "I have two girls now that are grown, but a lot of missed ball games, birthdays and anniversaries. I guess the most rewarding thing is the accomplishment of being able to work your way up from a trainee deckhand to a captain. They definitely promote within.”
Earlier this year, the two long time friends teamed up to break through the ice of Lake Pepin. One they made a plan, it was smooth sailing from their.
“I thought it was fun," Slaby said. "We were playing leap frog. One would go above, back out. Just play leap frog through there. We were tied off next to each other waiting for daylight to go do it. Then came up with a plan to play leap frog.”
Cagle added that the hardest part of the job is navigating through different water levels while Slaby says his favorite place to drive the boat through is close to home.
The pair spends their time off the water doing activities such as golf, hunting, fishing and tending to a hobby farm.