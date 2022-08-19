Two local women keep a centuries old artform alive

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Two local women keep the ancient art of cane weaving alive.
Barbara Kooiman and Resa Silha show us how they turn natural fibers from the rattan plant into chair seats and backs.
Barbara and Resa have been caning together for over 40 years.
Resa taught herself how to weave cane buy checking out books from the library to repair furniture she got from her great grandmother and she made a business out of it. That's when she met Barbara who was hired by Resa to be her apreatice when Barbara was at UWL.
Now they keep their skills sharp by demonstrating at craft fairs.